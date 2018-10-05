FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 5, 2018 / 6:18 AM / in 2 hours

S. Korea jails former president Lee for 15 yrs on bribery, other charges

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Seoul court on Friday jailed former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak for 15 years, making him the latest in a string of high-profile political and business leaders ensnared by corruption charges.

Lee is the fourth former South Korean president to be jailed, with his successor Park Geun-hye imprisoned over a separate graft scandal that toppled her from power in early 2017 and fed concern over cosy ties between government and business.

Lee faced charges of having accepted around $10 million in illegal funds from companies such as conglomerate Samsung and his own intelligence service, but he denied any wrongdoing, saying the investigation was politically motivated. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.