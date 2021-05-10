S.Korea President Moon vows to raise fiscal spending to add jobs

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Monday said the government will further boost fiscal spending if needed to add jobs, as job creation will remain the government’s utmost priority until the end of his term in early 2022.

In a speech marking his fourth year in office, Moon also said policies will focus on making sure the economy expands more than 4% this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)