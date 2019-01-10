Moon says Japan should understand S.Korea's wartime 'forced labour' rulings

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday Japan should understand that the South Korean government must respect judicial rulings about wartime forced labour.

South Korea’s top court ruled in October that Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp should pay 100 million won ($90,500) to each of four South Korean defendants in a World War Two forced labour case.

Moon told a news conference it was not wise for Japanese leaders to politicise historical issues between South Korea and Japan because it could damage future bilateral relations. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Paul Tait)