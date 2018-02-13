South Korea's Lotte Group says jailing of chairman "unexpected"

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group said on Tuesday that the jailing of its chairman was “unexpected”, adding it was worried the ruling could affect mounting current issues such as a initial public offering of key unit Hotel Lotte .

Seoul Central District Court jailed Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of country’s fifth-largest conglomerate, for two years and six months for bribery tied to an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)