South Korean court finds ousted Park guilty of bribery

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - A South Korean court found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of bribery on Friday over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country’s conglomerates.

The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi’s family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence and a 118.5 billion won ($112 million) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Heekyong Yang and Soyoung Kim Editing by Robert Birsel)