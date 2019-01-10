S.Korea's Moon says second Trump-Kim summit, Kim's Seoul visit to happen soon

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday the second U.S.-N.Korea summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s Seoul visit will take place “soon” and will be turning points to cement peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon also told a news conference the South Korean government would cooperate with the United States and the global community in resolving the issue of sanctions on North Korea in order to reopen the Kaesong industrial zone, shared by the two Koreas, and Mount Kumgang tours. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, Soyoung Kim and Hyonhee Shin Editing by Paul Tait)