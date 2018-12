S.Korea buys 120,889 T of rice for March-May arrival

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 120,889 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between March and May 2019 via tenders that closed on Friday, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. (www.at.or.kr) Details for the purchased products are as follows: TONNES(M/T) GRAIN TYPE PRICE($/T) ORIGIN/SUPPLIER 20,000 Brown Medium 872.00 U.S./Philasun Co. Ltd 20,000 Brown Medium 853.20 CHINA/Posco Daewoo Corp 15,000 Brown Medium 874.00 CHINA/Sing Song Co. Ltd 11,111 Brown Medium 829.00 U.S./Philasun Co. Ltd 10,000 Milled Medium 975.00 U.S./The Ground Korea 10,000 Milled Medium 962.69 U.S./Sing Song Co. Ltd 10,000 Milled Medium 962.00 U.S./Philasun Co. Ltd 8,889 Brown Medium 829.00 U.S./Philasun Co. Ltd 8,889 Brown long 812.00 U.S./Philasun Co. Ltd 7,000 Milled Medium 963.09 U.S./Sing Song Co. Ltd (Reporting by Wonil Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)