S.Korea seeks to buy 45,258 T of rice for May arrival, buys 3,000 T

    SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to buy 45,258 tonnes of non-glutinous brown
rice for arrival in May via tenders, and bought 3,000 tonnes of short glutinous rice on Dec. 27
from China, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. www.at.or.kr
    Registration for the tenders will close at 3 pm (0600 GMT) on Jan. 4 and electronic bidding
will be held from 10 am (0100 GMT) to 11 am on Jan. 7.
    Details of rice tenders are as follows: 
        
    TONNES(M/T)   GRAIN TYPE      ARRIVAL/PORT
    24,147        Brown medium    May 31/Mokpo 
    11,111        Brown medium    May 31/Gwangyang
    10,000        Brown medium    May 31/Busan
    
    * Note: The agency is seeking U.S. No.3 standard for all tendered products.
    
    Details of purchased short glutinous rice tenders are as follows:

    TONNES(M/T) PRICE($/T) ORIGIN/SUPPLIER          ARRIVAL/PORT
    1,000       921.30     China/Posco Daewoo Corp  Mar 31/Busan
    1,000       930.00     China/Sing Song Co.      Apr 1-30/Busan
    1,000       923.10     China/Posco Daewoo Corp  Apr 1-30/Busan

