S.Korea seeks to buy 45,258 T of rice for May arrival, buys 3,000 T

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to buy 45,258 tonnes of non-glutinous brown rice for arrival in May via tenders, and bought 3,000 tonnes of short glutinous rice on Dec. 27 from China, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. www.at.or.kr Registration for the tenders will close at 3 pm (0600 GMT) on Jan. 4 and electronic bidding will be held from 10 am (0100 GMT) to 11 am on Jan. 7. Details of rice tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) GRAIN TYPE ARRIVAL/PORT 24,147 Brown medium May 31/Mokpo 11,111 Brown medium May 31/Gwangyang 10,000 Brown medium May 31/Busan * Note: The agency is seeking U.S. No.3 standard for all tendered products. Details of purchased short glutinous rice tenders are as follows: TONNES(M/T) PRICE($/T) ORIGIN/SUPPLIER ARRIVAL/PORT 1,000 921.30 China/Posco Daewoo Corp Mar 31/Busan 1,000 930.00 China/Sing Song Co. Apr 1-30/Busan 1,000 923.10 China/Posco Daewoo Corp Apr 1-30/Busan (Reporting by Jeongmin Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)