S.Korea complains to Russia about airspace violation, warns of tougher response

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top security adviser lodged a strong objection with Russian after its military aircraft violated South Korean airspace on Tuesday, South Korea’s presidential office said, and will take stronger action if it happens again.

South Korea’s Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, sent a strong objection to Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, and asked the council to assess the incident and take appropriate action, the president’s office said in a statement.

“We take a very grave view of this situation and, if it is repeated, we will take even stronger action,” Chung said, according to South Korea’s presidential office. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Paul Tait)