REFILE-S-Oil to supply oil products worth $2.66 bln to Saudi Aramco's trading unit

(Corrects to insert dropped word “bln” in headline)

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, S-Oil, has signed a contract to supply a total of 3.1 trillion won ($2.66 billion) of refined oil products to Saudi Aramco’s trading arm, it said on Wednesday.

A regulatory filing showed the firm will supply up to 10 million barrels of diesel, up to 15 million barrels of naphtha, up to 11 million barrels of jet fuel and up to 8 million barrels of gasoline to Aramco Trading Singapore under the contract, valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

S-Oil’s top shareholder is Saudi Aramco. ($1=1,167.2000 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)