SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation plans to spend 1.14 trillion won ($1.01 billion) on building an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States, the company said on Monday.

The plant will break ground in early 2019 and its production will start from 2022, SK Innovation said in a statement. ($1 = 1,128.1700 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jane Chung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)