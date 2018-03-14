SK Group pledges 80 trln won over 3 yrs to boost jobs-S.Korea finance ministry

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry announced on Wednesday SK Group will hire 28,000 workers and invest 80 trillion won ($75.17 billion) over the next three years as part of the government’s broad efforts to boost jobs.

The additional investment and jobs, announced after finance minister Kim Dong-yeon visited the group’s headquarters, will be in areas such as memory chips, healthcare, autonomous driving cars and other innovations, according to the ministry.

Out of the 80 trillion won, SK Group is expected to invest 49 trillion won in semiconductors and other components businesses, the ministry said.

A SK Group spokesman declined to give specifics.