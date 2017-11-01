FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Innovation to build new desulfurisation unit by 2020
#Energy
November 1, 2017 / 7:41 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Innovation to build new desulfurisation unit by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* New unit expected to cost around $900 mln

* Will help produce cleaner shipping fuels (Adds detail, background)

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The owner of top South Korean oil refiner SK Energy said on Wednesday that it would spend about 1 trillion won ($897.8 million) to build a new desulfurisation unit by 2020, part of a push to churn out cleaner shipping fuels.

Under the plan, a 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vacuum Residue Desulfurisation (VRDS) will be added to an 840,000-bpd refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan, South Korea’s SK Innovation said in a stock exchange filing.

The move comes as tougher international regulations on sulphur emissions are due to take effect from 2020, the company said in a separate statement.

The firm added that the unit would also help in producing high value-added products including diesel and naphtha by processing cheaper residual fuel oil.

SK Energy has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million bpd - a combined 840,000 bpd at five crude distillation units (CDUs) in Ulsan and 275,000 bpd at two CDUs in the western city of Incheon. ($1 = 1,113.8300 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
