Funds News
July 16, 2019 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea bourse fines BofA Merrill Lynch branch over irregular trading

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it has decided to impose a 175 million won ($148,655) fine on Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s South Korean unit for irregular trading activities.

The bourse in a statement said a review of the investment bank’s trading had uncovered phantom orders.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

$1 = 1,177.2200 won Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Ju-min Park in Seoul and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below