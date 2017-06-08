FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0742 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            June 8         *278.1         -449.0           97.2
           ^June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
            May 30          -41.7           -2.9           13.5
            May 29           22.2         -106.9           51.5
            May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
            May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
            May 24           77.3          -89.4          -36.5
            May 23          -55.4          281.2         -261.6
            May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
            May 19           41.1          -27.6          -65.1
            May 18           26.9          -63.8          -19.1
                                                               
     Month to date       -1,101.1       -1,414.0           62.4
      Year to date        8,692.1       -6,363.9       -5,311.7
 * Offshore investors were net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.1 trillion won ($980.09 million) worth.     
^ June 7 figures revised.

($1 = 1,122.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.