2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 12, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 12        *-146.2         -407.7          499.3
           ^June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
            May 30          -41.7           -2.9           13.5
            May 29           22.2         -106.9           51.5
            May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
            May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
            May 24           77.3          -89.4          -36.5
            May 23          -55.4          281.2         -261.6
            May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
                                                               
     Month to date        1,113.3       -1,863.1          386.0
      Year to date        8,704.3       -6,813.0       -4,988.1
 * Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive
sessions of buying. 
^ June 9 figures revised.
    
($1 = 1,130.0200 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

