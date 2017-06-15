SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 15 10.4 -304.4 257.7 ^June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 Month to date 1,067.2 -2,127.4 574.3 Year to date 8,658.2 -7,077.3 -4,799.8 ^ June 14 figures revised. ($1 = 1,125.1600 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)