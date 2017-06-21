FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 21        *-182.9         -190.1          296.5
          ^June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
                                                               
     Month to date        1,336.0       -2,913.8        1,183.1
      Year to date        8,927.0       -7,863.7       -4,191.0
 * Offshore investors turned net seller after two consecutive
sessions of buying. 
^ June 20 figures revised.


($1 = 1,142.7200 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

