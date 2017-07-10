SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 10 -57.1 77.2 -53.4 ^July 7 275.7 54.9 63.6 July 6 217.3 -399.9 129.1 July 5 -6.5 -81.6 54.0 July 4 -192.9 104.1 44.7 July 3 105.4 -84.5 -84.3 June 30 -41.0 -120.0 108.6 June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.7 June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 Month to date 342.0 -329.8 153.7 Year to date 9,591.6 -8,590.8 -3,943.7 ^ July 7 figures revised. ($1 = 1,150.1800 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)