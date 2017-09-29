TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Sept

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors for the month of September, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS Sept 1 76.3 -217.8 104.0 Sept 4 6.6 316.5 -343.4 Sept 5 -210.7 243.0 -66.0 Sept 6 -326.4 175.5 107.3 Sept 7 70.7 125.1 -224.7 Sept 8 15.0 -83.4 45.5 Sept 11 -150.6 363.8 -233.2 Sept 12 -185.0 146.2 -5.2 Sept 13 -7.3 41.6 -60.6 Sept 14 -22.7 -45.5 192.2 Sept 15 -84.5 67.4 10.8 Sept 18 221.1 -81.9 -161.5 Sept 19 -143.3 -51.1 149.7 Sept 20 -188.1 57.6 85.8 Sept 21 99.4 -200.9 180.7 Sept 22 28.3 -114.4 45.1 Sept 25 -33.3 -40.8 22.5 Sept 26 -377.1 506.5 -157.8 Sept 27 -281.0 40.7 165.8 Sept 28 -136.7 -42.7 119.7 Sept 29 31.7 59.4 -147.1 Month to date -1,590.0 1,348.7 -171.0 Year to date 5,259.6 -3,416.8 -5,499.9 FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2017 September -1,590.0 1,348.7 -171.0 August -1,875.2 1,712.5 -363.6 July -524.7 1,782.9 -868.0 June 1,658.6 -3,311.0 1,276.8 May 1,334.5 217.7 -1,931.5 April 804.0 -219.8 -756.3 March 3,507.0 -3,661.6 -999.5 February 307.6 678.2 -1,702.1 January 1,637.8 -1,964.5 15.3 2016 December 1,055.2 345.4 -1,444.6 November -329.5 1,836.9 -910.4 October 429.7 458.9 -958.2 September 1,104.2 -1,982.4 -21.1 August 1,365.0 1,327.0 -825.5 July 4,009.7 -3,369.9 -956.6 June 806.4 248.8 -1,283.1 May 185.2 -1,203.8 377.4 April 1,944.1 -1,886.6 -532.9 March 3,431.6 -2,929.7 -1,363.2 February 300.5 1,463.0 -1,839.0 January -2,966.2 3,137.3 1,151.8 FOREGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2016 11,335.9 -5,209.1 -8,605.3 2015 -3,578.3 -464.6 -403.8 2014 4,834.8 -693.4 -2,836.3 2013 3,411.1 5,058.2 -5,639.0 2012 17,462.1 4,044.6 -15.550.0 ($1 = 1,143.0800 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)