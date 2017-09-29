FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Sept
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 21 days ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Sept

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors for the month of September, in billions
of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
         Sept 1           76.3          -217.8       104.0
         Sept 4            6.6           316.5      -343.4
         Sept 5         -210.7           243.0       -66.0
         Sept 6         -326.4           175.5       107.3
         Sept 7           70.7           125.1      -224.7
         Sept 8           15.0           -83.4        45.5
        Sept 11         -150.6           363.8      -233.2
        Sept 12         -185.0           146.2        -5.2
        Sept 13           -7.3            41.6       -60.6
        Sept 14          -22.7           -45.5       192.2
        Sept 15          -84.5            67.4        10.8
        Sept 18          221.1           -81.9      -161.5
        Sept 19         -143.3           -51.1       149.7
        Sept 20         -188.1            57.6        85.8
        Sept 21           99.4          -200.9       180.7
        Sept 22           28.3          -114.4        45.1
        Sept 25          -33.3           -40.8        22.5
        Sept 26         -377.1           506.5      -157.8
        Sept 27         -281.0            40.7       165.8
        Sept 28         -136.7           -42.7       119.7
        Sept 29           31.7            59.4      -147.1
                                                          
  Month to date       -1,590.0         1,348.7      -171.0
   Year to date        5,259.6        -3,416.8    -5,499.9
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2017                                           
      September       -1,590.0         1,348.7      -171.0
         August       -1,875.2         1,712.5      -363.6
           July         -524.7         1,782.9      -868.0
           June        1,658.6        -3,311.0     1,276.8
            May        1,334.5           217.7    -1,931.5
          April          804.0          -219.8      -756.3
          March        3,507.0        -3,661.6      -999.5
       February          307.6           678.2    -1,702.1
        January        1,637.8        -1,964.5        15.3
                                                          
           2016                                           
       December        1,055.2           345.4    -1,444.6
       November         -329.5         1,836.9      -910.4
        October          429.7           458.9      -958.2
      September        1,104.2        -1,982.4       -21.1
         August        1,365.0         1,327.0      -825.5
           July        4,009.7        -3,369.9      -956.6
           June          806.4           248.8    -1,283.1
            May          185.2        -1,203.8       377.4
          April        1,944.1        -1,886.6      -532.9
          March        3,431.6        -2,929.7    -1,363.2
       February          300.5         1,463.0    -1,839.0
        January       -2,966.2         3,137.3     1,151.8
                                                          
                     FOREGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2016       11,335.9        -5,209.1    -8,605.3
           2015       -3,578.3          -464.6      -403.8
           2014        4,834.8          -693.4    -2,836.3
           2013        3,411.1         5,058.2    -5,639.0
           2012       17,462.1         4,044.6   -15.550.0
 
($1 = 1,143.0800 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
