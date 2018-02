SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea and Switzerland are putting in place a bilateral currency swap agreement, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.

The $10.6 billion agreement, to be formally signed on Feb. 20, will allow both countries to provide liquidity for the counterparty to support financial stability for three years, the BOK said. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)