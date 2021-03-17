U.S.'s Austin says South Korea alliance important due to China, North Korea concerns: Yonhap

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with United States Forces Korea Gen. Robert B. Abrams after arriving at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea March 17, 2021. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States’ alliance with South Korea is ever more important because of growing security concerns over China and North Korea, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said it was important for the allies to maintain a strong deterrence and joint defence posture against North Korea, the agency added.