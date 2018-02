GENEVA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korea has launched a wide-ranging complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge the U.S. use of anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties, citing their use in steel and other sectors, a WTO filing showed on Tuesday.

The United States has 60 days to settle the issue, after which time South Korea could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)