JUBA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Sudan has run out of foreign exchange reserves and can no longer stop the pound’s depreciation, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

“It is difficult for us at the moment to stop this rapidly increasing exchange rate because we do not have resources, we do not have reserves,” Daniel Kech Pouch, the bank’s second deputy governor told a news conference. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Chris Reese)