FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 9, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

At least 6 killed in South Sudan plane crash -witness

1 Min Read

JUBA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - At least six people died in South Sudan on Sunday when a small aircraft carrying passagers from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol crashed, an eye witness said.

“We are still removing bodies from the water because the aircraft fell into a river. So far, in front of me there are six bodies recovered from the water,” the witness said, adding that the plane was believed to be carrying about 19 passengers. (Reporting by Denis Dumo Editing by Ingrid Melander Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.