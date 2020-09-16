South Sudan president replaces finance minister, state TV reports

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends the oath taking ceremony of his Vice Presidents at the State House in Juba, South Sudan, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu/

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has removed the country’s finance minister Salvatore Garang from office, replacing him with Athian Ding Athian, state television reported on Wednesday.

Kiir, who did not give a reason for the change, also replaced the head of state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation, Chol Deng Abel with Bol Ring Morwel, the broadcaster said.

In another move, the president appointed a new acting head of South Sudan’s tax collection agency.

The oil producing nation, which has suffered five years of civil war since becoming independent in 2011, has not paid its workers for five months, a senior lawmaker told Reuters, due to a parlous state of its finances.