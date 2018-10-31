FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 2:41 PM / in 2 hours

South Sudan's Kiir says jailed South African adviser, rebel group spokesman to be released

1 Min Read

JUBA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir said on Wednesday an imprisoned South African adviser to rebel leader Riek Machar and a rebel group spokesman would be released on Thursday as part of a peace deal.

Kiir told a peace ceremony in Juba that rebel spokesman James Gatdet and South African ex-colonel and adviser to Machar, William Endley would be freed.

“I’ll release him tomorrow and he will be deported to his country,” he said. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)

