November 7, 2019

South Sudan pres, ex-rebel leader to delay formation of unity govt - Uganda presidency

KAMPALA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay the formation of a unity government for 100 days beyond the Nov. 12 deadline, according to a statement from Uganda’s presidency.

The statement was released after President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes preventing the formation of a coalition government by the deadline. (Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

