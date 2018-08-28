FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Sudan rebel leader refuses to sign latest peace deal - Sudan minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar refused to sign the latest draft of a peace deal with the Juba government that would end a years-long conflict, Sudan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“The main opposition party, led by Machar, as well as another group, refused to sign, demanding guarantees over their reservations” about the deal, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed told reporters in Khartoum.

Sudan has helped broker talks between the rebels and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir which appeared to achieve a breakthrough in recent months, with the sides signing up to a ceasefire on Aug. 5.

Previous peace agreements have held for only a matter of months before fighting resumed, which Kiir has blamed on foreign influence. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by John Davison in Cairo Editing by Gareth Jones)

