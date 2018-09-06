FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 6, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Sudan soldiers sentenced to jail for murder, rape in 2016 hotel raid

1 Min Read

JUBA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A South Sudanese military court on Thursday sentenced 10 soldiers to jail sentences ranging from seven years to life for the rape of foreign aid workers and the murder of a local journalist in an assault on a hotel in the capital Juba in 2016.

Eleven soldiers were on trial but one was set free due to the lack of charges against him. The court also ordered the government to pay damages to the victims. (Reporting by Denis Dumo, Writing by Nairobi newsroom, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.