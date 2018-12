CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Sudan on Wednesday exported 1 million barrels of oil from its Toma South oilfield via its northern neighbour Sudan’s ports, Sudanese news agency SUNA said.

Sudan’s oil minister, Azhari Abdel Qader, said the exports were a result of “the efforts of President Omar al-Bashir and his counterpart Salva Kiir to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan,” SUNA said.