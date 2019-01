UNITY OILFIELD, South Sudan, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Sudan started pumping on Monday an additional 15,000 barrels per day of crude oil from its Unity oilfields, its oil minister said.

“Today, officially, Unity Oil production is opened,” South Sudan’s oil minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth said during a ceremony at the field. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Louise Heavens)