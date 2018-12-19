UPDATE 1-South Sudan exports 1 mln barrels of oil through Sudanese ports

(Add details, back ground)

CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Sudan on Wednesday exported one million barrels of oil from its Toma South oilfield via its northern neighbour Sudan’s ports, Sudanese news agency SUNA said.

Sudan’s oil minister, Azhari Abdel Qader, said the exports were a result of “the efforts of President Omar al-Bashir and his counterpart Salva Kiir to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan,” SUNA said.

Abdel Qader also said the two countries are negotiating with a Russian company to build a refinery on the Red Sea for both countries’ benefit.

The agency did not identify the Russian company.

South Sudan’s oil minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth told SUNA that oilfields in South Sudan’s Wahda region will begin production at the end of this month in cooperation with Sudan.

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir had said in August that oil would be pumped from Wahda to Sudan beginning on Sept. 1, after the South Sudan government signed a final Sudanese-brokered peace deal with its main rebel group.