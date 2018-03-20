South Sudan suspends mobile operator Vivacell

JUBA, March 20 (Reuters) - South Sudan has suspended the licence of mobile network operator Vivacell, accusing it of failing to comply with regulations, the head of the regulator was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the suspension, which was confirmed by Reuters.

“They are not complying with some of the government regulations,” Ladu Wani Kenyi, the director general of the Communications Authority, was quoted by the as saying without elaborating.

South Sudan has two other mobile phone operators: MTN and Zain in a market of fewer than 3 million subscribers, the regulator said. Vivacell is owned by Lebanon’s Fattouch Investment Group.

The regulator said the company had a week to suspend all operations but international calls and texts would be suspended immediately. (Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Robin Pomeroy)