Sudanese foreign minister to discuss new oil recovery plan with South Sudan

KHARTOUM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s foreign minister told reporters on Friday that Sudan will discuss new oil recovery plans with South Sudan President Salva Kiir during his visit to Khartoum.

Kiir is due to attend a new round of talks with rebel leader Riek Machar next week in the Sudanese capital.

The talks will coincide with the Sudanese initiative to rehabilitate oilfields in South Sudan, an initiative that will kick off with a field visit of oil ministers from the two countries.