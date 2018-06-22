FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sudanese foreign minister to discuss new oil recovery plan with South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sudan’s foreign minister told reporters on Friday that Sudan will discuss new oil recovery plans with South Sudan President Salva Kiir during his visit to Khartoum.

Kiir is due to attend a new round of talks with rebel leader Riek Machar next week in the Sudanese capital.

The talks will coincide with the Sudanese initiative to rehabilitate oilfields in South Sudan, an initiative that will kick off with a field visit of oil ministers from the two countries.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Editing by Alison Williams

