July 12, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-South Sudan parliament votes to extend president's term until 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects speaker’s name)

JUBA, July 12 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s parliament voted on Thursday to extend President Salva Kiir’s term in office until 2021, its speaker said, undermining peace talks with opposition groups who have in the past condemned the move as illegal.

“Now the speaker hereby declares that the transitional constitution amendment ... is hereby passed by National Legislature,” Anthony Lino Makana said during a parliament sitting in the capital Juba. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Maggie Fick)

