June 19, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry says South Sudan's Kiir and Machar to meet on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, June 19 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir will meet his rival and former vice president Riek Machar in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as part of talks to negotiate an end to a civil war that broke out in 2013, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said.

“The meeting on South Sudan tomorrow will be held under the auspices of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the aim of bridging gaps between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar,” the ministry statement said, adding that Machar is expected to arrive in Ethiopia’s capital on Wednesday from South Africa. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Catherine Evans)

