August 9, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Sudan president Kiir grants amnesty to rebel leader Machar, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has given an amnesty to all those involved in the nation’s civil war, including rebel leader Riek Machar, state-run television said, days after the signing of a peace deal.

“Republican order number 14 for the year 2018 for the grant of general amnesty to the leader of SPLM-IO ... Riek Machar Teny and other estranged groups who waged war against the Government of the Republic of South Sudan from 2013 to date,” Kiir’s order, read on state-run television late on Wednesday, stated. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

