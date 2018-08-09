South Sudan president Kiir grants amnesty to rebel leader Machar, others

JUBA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has given an amnesty to all those involved in the nation’s civil war, including rebel leader Riek Machar, state-run television said, days after the signing of a peace deal.

"Republican order number 14 for the year 2018 for the grant of general amnesty to the leader of SPLM-IO ... Riek Machar Teny and other estranged groups who waged war against the Government of the Republic of South Sudan from 2013 to date," Kiir's order, read on state-run television late on Wednesday, stated.