June 20, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Sudan president Kiir, rebel leader Machar meet in Ethiopia - Ethiopian PM's chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, June 20 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar met in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the first time they have met since 2016, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister’s chief of staff said on Twitter.

“The PM Abiy Ahmed hosted a private dinner to President Salva Kiir & Dr Rieck Machar together,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Chief of Staff Fitsum Arega said on his Twitter account.

“Faced with the continued suffering in SouthSudan, Ethiopia simply can’t stand by. With more work, a peaceful future is possible.” (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Omar Mohammed; editing by John Stonestreet)

