South Sudan rebel leader Machar arrives in Ethiopia for talks with president Kiir - rebel spokesman

JUBA, June 20 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday for a meeting with President Salva Kiir, as part of talks to try to negotiate an end to a five-year-old civil war, a rebel spokesman said.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that our chairman has arrived in Addis Ababa airport this morning,” rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said, referring to Machar, who had been held under house arrest in South Africa since late 2016 after fleeing South Sudan. (Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Robert Birsel)