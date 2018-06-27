FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 27, 2018 / 11:42 AM / in 2 hours

South Sudan sign peace agreement in Khartoum - Sudan foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, June 27 (Reuters) - South Sudanese rival leaders signed a peace agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday under which a ceasefire would take hold after 72 hours, Sudan’s foreign minister said, although a rebel spokesman rejected other points.

The minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, said the agreement also included the opening of crossings for humanitarian aid, the freeing of prisoners and the formation of a provisional government after four months. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by John Davison in Cairo Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.