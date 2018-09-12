South Sudan's president, rebel leader sign peace deal

ADDID ABABA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar signed a peace deal on Wednesday in the margins of a summit in Ethiopia.

South Sudan plunged into a devastating war two years after its 2011 independence, when a political dispute between Kiir and Machar exploded into military confrontation.

A previous 2015 peace deal fell apart after Machar forced out of Juba in a battle with government forces that killed tens of thousands. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa Writing by Denis Dumo in Juba Editing by Ingrid Melander)