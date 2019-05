DENVER, May 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly told shareholders on Wednesday he is still hopeful the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX jets will return to service this summer, when the airline will continue with its growth plan.

Shareholders rejected a motion to split Kelly’s dual role

as CEO and chairman of the board at the annual general meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Denver Editing by Matthew Lewis)