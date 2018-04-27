Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week's fatal engine explosion

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - A lawsuit against Southwest Airlines Co was filed by a passenger who was flying on last week’s flight 1380, in which an engine exploded and a passenger was killed.

The lawsuit claims that since the accident, the passenger, Lilia Chavez, has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other personal injuries.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Alana Wise; editing by Jonathan Oatis)