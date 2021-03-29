Southwest Airlines adds order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jet

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say an order for 100 aircraft, not 100 orders)
(Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co for an order for 100 aircraft of 737 Max variant, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.
Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
