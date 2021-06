(Corrects to remove reference to 2022 and adds ‘total of’ in paragraph 2)

June 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Boeing Co to add 34 737 MAX 7 aircraft to its 2022 orders.

This increase resulted in a total of 234 firm orders for the MAX 7 aircraft from the U.S. airline.