Southwest incoming CEO says main challenge will be hiring to support growth

June 23 (Reuters) - The main challenge for Southwest Airlines as it emerges from the pandemic will be hiring the staff it needs to support its growth strategy, incoming Chief Executive Robert Jordan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“The challenges more than anything are executing as we come out of the pandemic,” said Jordan, who will replace longtime CEO Gary Kelly on February 1, adding: “We have a lot of hiring to do.”

Southwest has been launching service in new cities and recently signed a major aircraft order with Boeing. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)