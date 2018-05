May 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday it raised its dividend by 28 percent, citing strong results and savings from tax reforms.

The fourth-largest U.S. airline will now pay 16 cents per share, up from 12.5 cents.

The company also authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)