CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), a union representing 7,852 workers at Southwest Airlines Co, said on Friday it was seeking federal mediation to help resolve the dispute over a new contract.

Budget-friendly airline Southwest and the union representing its passenger service and reservation employees have been in contract talks for two years, IAM said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)