Southwest says recent mechanics' disruption costing millions weekly

CHICAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co’s Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Tuesday that the recent disruption caused by its mechanics union is costing the company millions of dollars a week in lost revenues and millions of dollars in additional costs related to flight cancellations and delays.

Separately, Kelly said Southwest could add 500 more Boeing Co 737 aircraft to its fleet as it considers adding new destinations in North and South America in coming years.

